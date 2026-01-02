Mass Defections Of Governors To APC A Shame — NNPP Publicity Secretary

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, has described the mass defections of governors and political figures to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a shame and a pity.”

Johnson, who spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, said the motivations behind the defections remain unclear.

“I think that the governors will know individually the reasons why they are fawning over the president or over the APC. Some have moved from the PDP and what have you. I’m not so sure it’s about good governance or about the country. It’s such a shame and a pity.

“But I hope that, at the end of the day, it’s only the people who can decide what would happen. Notwithstanding that you have 36 states and governors, something else might happen. It’s not over until it’s over. We are just entering the election year, and the elections will be held next year,” he said.

Johnson’s comments follow a wave of defections in 2025 from governors and political figures elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and rumoured defection the only governor elected on the platform of the NNPP, Abba Yusuf of Kano State.

Several governors have recently changed party affiliations. Governors who defected from PDP to APC are Enugu Governor Peter Mbah, Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri, Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno, and Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his deputy, Monday Onyeme, also joined the APC.

Plateau State governor Caleb Mutfwang is the latest to defect from the PDP to the APC. Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke resigned from the PDP but defected to the Accord Party.

The defections have largely affected South-South states, including Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Cross River, and Edo, although Edo and Cross River already have APC governors.

NNPP Internal Crisis

The NNPP is currently grappling with an internal crisis, centred on its stronghold of Kano State, where reports suggest Governor Abba Yusuf may defect to the APC in early January 2026.

The National Publicity Secretary, on the political show, also addressed rumours of internal defections from the party’s Kwankwasiyya movement.

“The governor hasn’t said anything to the National Working Committee or the National Executive Committee. Indeed, he (Governor Yusuf) was at the convention we held two weeks ago. But one of his aides said clearly that the people of Kano had agreed that (Rabiu) Kwankwaso and the governor should move to the APC.

“Of course, Senator Kwankwaso hasn’t agreed to such; he hasn’t told anyone, and he hasn’t permitted anyone in his group to move to the APC or any party for that matter. We’ve seen certain things occurring in the state, and it’s become very troubling and disturbing because we are a big, happy family. This is very unfortunate,” Johnson said.

He noted that the tensions should not have arisen with the general election just a year away and warned that moving to the APC would not guarantee political success.

“To the best of their knowledge, they think they’ve made the right move. Even if they move, what guarantees do they have that he (Governor Yusuf) will get the nomination in an APC where Barau, the Deputy Senate President, wants to contest governorship, and where Ganduje’s faction also has aspirants?

“He will be joining as a weakened person because the Kwankwasiyya movement as a whole will not be moving with him.”

Structural Changes, Legal Disputes

On Friday, the NNPP National Working Committee (NWC) dissolved all party executive committees in Kano State, from the state to ward level.

Its National Publicity Secretary said the move was in line with the party’s constitution, with caretaker committees to manage affairs temporarily.

The decision follows reports that Governor Yusuf may defect to the APC, a move strongly opposed by party leader Kwankwaso.

Speaking publicly, Kwankwaso warned that “betrayal never pays,” noting that politicians who abandon the movement historically fail to maintain political relevance.

The crisis deepened after the Kano State High Court affirmed the suspension of the party’s state chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, pending a suit alleging division and denigration of Governor Yusuf. The NNPP subsequently appointed Abdullahi Abiya as Acting State Chairman, a move endorsed by the party’s legal team.

Once dominant in Kano through its “red cap” ideology, the NNPP now faces national challenges, holding only one Senate seat amid defections.