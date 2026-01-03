Taraba Govt Designates Karim Lamido As ‘Special Area Of Security Concern’

The Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas, has signed and issued an executive order, designating crisis-rocked Karim Lamido local government area of the state as a special area of security concern.

The decision follows careful security assessments and consultations with relevant authorities, over years of recurring crises in communities across the local council.

The order was signed at the end of a critical security meeting with stakeholders in the area.

A press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Yusuf Sanda, said the decision, approved by Governor Kefas, was a preventive and stabilisation measure aimed at protecting lives, property, livelihoods, and peaceful coexistence within the area.

The government emphasised that the designation does not amount to a state of emergency, does not suspend civil authority, and does not target any community, religion, or ethnic group, saying that all lawful activities, including farming, trading, worship, and local administration, will continue uninterrupted.

Governor Kefas reassured residents that law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear, and that the measure is temporary, subject to periodic review, and strictly guided by the Constitution and respect for fundamental human rights.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth leaders, and community stakeholders were encouraged to cooperate with security agencies to ensure peace, stability, and mutual trust.

“The Taraba State Government remains committed to maintaining peace across all parts of the State and will continue to take proactive, lawful, and people-centred steps to safeguard the well-being of all citizens,” the statement added.