Anthony Joshua Pays Tribute To Deceased Friends In First Post After Accident

Former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has shared his first message on social media since a devastating car crash in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his closest friends and team members.

The accident, which occurred on Monday, December 29, on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, tragically took the lives of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele. Joshua, 36, was among those involved but thankfully escaped with only minor injuries.

Following the incident, Joshua was hospitalized but was released on New Year’s Eve. He made his way back to the UK on Saturday, and just days later, he broke his silence with an emotional post across his social media platforms on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua, Family, Well-Wishers Gather For Ghami, Latif’s Funeral Prayer At London Mosque

In the heartfelt message, Joshua honored the memories of his fallen friends while expressing his gratitude for the support he’s received in the wake of the tragedy.

The post showed an image of Joshua standing alongside the families of Sina and Latz, a quiet but powerful show of solidarity. He accompanied the photo with a short, emotional caption: “My Brother’s Keeper ❤️️❤️.”

The remains of both Sina and Latz are to be laid to rest on Sunday (today).

The accident occurred when Joshua’s SUV, which was carrying him and three others, collided with a stationary truck due to a reported brake failure.

Joshua, who had recently arrived in Nigeria for a holiday following his knockout victory over Jake Paul, narrowly escaped death after switching from the front passenger seat to the back just moments before the impact.

His decision to move was prompted by his size obstructing the driver’s view. He sustained a leg fracture but was reported to be in stable condition, with no need for emergency medical intervention.