London Mourns At Funeral For Anthony Joshua’s Associates

There was a sombre gathering in London today, as family and friends of former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua came together to honour two members of his inner circle whose deaths have sent shockwaves across the boxing world.

The Janaza (funeral prayer) for the close associates of boxing star Anthony Joshua was held on Sunday in London.

READ ALSO: Anthony Joshua Pays Tribute To Deceased Friends In First Post After Accident

Sina Ghami and Abdul Latif Kevin Ayodele died in a road accident in Nigeria last Monday.

Joshua was also involved in the accident but escaped with minor injuries.

The tragedy, which unfolded during a visit to Nigeria last month, is now also raising wider questions, from accountability to road safety, as legal proceedings get underway.

At the London Central Mosque, several people were gathered for the Janaza (funeral) prayer, with a funeral for Ghami expected to take place at Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium from noon.

A wake for the pair was also scheduled to take place from around 3pm at Cavendish Banqueting Hall in North West London. Joshua was born in Watford and spent much of his youth in North London and Hertfordshire.

Thirty-six-year-old Joshua, who was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck, was released from the hospital on New Year’s Eve.

The bodies of both men were earlier repatriated to the United Kingdom ahead of the funeral arrangements.

Ghami and Ayodele were regarded as integral members of Joshua’s inner circle, playing key roles in his preparation and professional journey. Their deaths have cast a sombre shadow over what was meant to be a celebratory period for the boxer.

Born in Watford to Nigerian parents, the heavyweight boxer had travelled to Nigeria for a holiday after his victory over Jake Paul in Miami on December 19.

The driver of the car involved in the crash, Adeniyi Mobolaji Kayode, was charged by the Ogun State Police Command with causing death by dangerous driving and driving without a licence.

The case was adjourned until January 20 after the defendant was granted bail in the sum of ₦5 million and was remanded pending his bail conditions being met.