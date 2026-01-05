Gov Sanwo-Olu Donates ₦100m To Military Veterans

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Monday announced a donation of ₦100 million to the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Legion.

He also donated two utility vehicles and four housing units ahead of the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his X handle after receiving members of the association, said it was part of efforts by the state government to show that it truly values their service.

“Today at the State Executive Council meeting, we received the Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Legion to kick off the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day activities.

I want our veterans to know that Lagos State truly values their service. To show our appreciation, I have committed ₦100 million and two utility vehicles to help the Legion with its operations.

“We are also providing four two-bedroom apartments, along with food and other supplies to support their members,” he said.

The governor noted that Nigeria’s sovereignty as a nation exists because of the brave men and women.

According to him, the Emblem Appeal is a responsibility Nigerians owe to those who laid down their lives for the country and to those who returned with life-changing injuries.

“We must remember them in real and tangible ways.

“This is our way of saying thank you for the sacrifices that allow all of us to live in a free and united country,” Sanwo-Olu’s post added.