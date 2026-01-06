×

Chelsea Appoint Liam Rosenior As New Head Coach

By Channels Television
Updated January 6, 2026
Liam Rosenior. Photo: Chelsea FC.

 

Premier League giants Chelsea on Tuesday announced the appointment of Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior as their new head coach to replace Enzo Maresca.

The Englishman, who has signed a contract until 2032, said in a club statement that he was “extremely humbled and honoured to be appointed”.

Ex-Strasbourg English head coach Liam Rosenior walks on the pitch ahead of the French L1 football match between RC Strasbourg Alsace and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) at the Stade de la Meinau in Strasbourg, eastern France, on March 28, 2025. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

 

“This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history of winning trophies,” he added. “My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.”

Rosenior, 41, said in Strasbourg earlier on Tuesday the Chelsea job was “an opportunity I cannot turn down”.

Rosenior takes over with Chelsea fifth in the table.

AFP

