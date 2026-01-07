I’ll Work For Obi, Any Candidate Who Wins ADC Presidential Ticket — Sen. Ireti Kingibe

The lawmaker representing the Federal Capital Territory at the National Assembly, Senator Ireti Kingibe, has said she will throw her weight behind anyone who picks the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The lawmaker, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, described herself as a nationalist.

“I am a nationalist. The truth is that Peter Obi may be the candidate of the ADC in 2027; he may not be.

“I joined the ADC as an opposition to support the party and whoever the candidate is; if it’s Peter Obi, very well and good, we will work for him.

“If he is not, whoever it is, we will work for the person, too.

“Now, as you say, if the country chooses to vote for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, then so be it, then he will be the President. But I’ve always believed in the opposition; I don’t think a one-party state is the best thing for our democracy,” she added.

Kingibe said Nigerians were not doing well under the administration of President Tinubu, as they were not prospering as they were expected to.

According to her, Nigerians could do with a lot less tax.

She urged Tinubu to review how his policies were impacting the lives of the masses.

On the President’s claim that the sacrifices made by Nigerians would soon end, the senator said, “I don’t know if we are nearing the end.

“The truth is that there is bound to be some pain, but I think that certain things can be put in place to alleviate the discomfort for the people.”

She stated that his policies won’t work if they are circumvented.

Kingibe said that though the President’s intentions are good, implementation was a challenge.

‘LP Not Viable’

Meanwhile, the senator who recently defected to the ADC from the Labour Party said the LP, on whose platform she won the 2023 FCT senatorial election, is currently not a viable platform for seeking election in Nigeria.

According to her, the LP was factionalised, and, therefore, she could not be accused of jumping ship, saying “there are two Labour Party ships”.

She also dismissed the speculation that her political career is under threat by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike.

She said Wike had “no say” whether she would return to the Senate or not in the 2027 general elections.