Ijaw Youths Reject Impeachment Move Against Fubara, Demands Wike’s Sack

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has condemned the impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara by the Rivers State House of Assembly and is calling for the sack of Nyesom Wike as the FCT minister.

IYC President, Alaye Theophilus, made this known during a briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, hours after the lawmakers began proceedings to impeach Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

Theophilus condemned the move in its entirety which he said is against the wishes of Rivers’ people.

The IYC leader also asked President Bola Tinubu to sack the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, who the group said has been fomenting trouble and unrest in the oil-rich state.

“The latest developments in Rivers State have revealed the true enemies of the state and as such we call for the immediate sack of the FCT Minister, the person of Barrister Nyesom Wike,” the group said about the immediate past governor of the state.

“It has been shown that he is not a true democrat but an enemy of democracy and good governance.”

IYC said it is supporting the re-election bid of Governor Fubara and President Tinubu, hailing the ex-Lagos governor for his administration’s resolve to reposition Nigeria.

“The IYC and the entire Ijaw ethnic nationality are behind your re-election bid for 2027 and that of Siminalayi Fubara for his second term as Governor of Rivers State,” Theophilus said.

“We categorically declare total support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027 for the show of love and democratic disposition he has demonstrated as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Thursday began impeachment moves against Fubara and his deputy, Ngozi Odu – all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During plenary on Thursday, the lawmakers accused them of grouse misconduct with the Speaker Martins Amaewhule saying the notice of allegations will be served to the governor within seven days.

But the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers have rejected the move, asking the Rivers Assembly members to halt the process.

The move is the second attempt, in less than one year, to impeach Fubara and his deputy following a similar one in March 2025. This was after a fallout between the governor and Wike.

President Bola Tinubu intervened then by declaring a state of emergency in the coastal state which led to the suspension of the governor, Odu and members of the Rivers Assembly for six months.

He also appointed a sole adminstrator Ibok-Ete Ibas who lead the state during that period before the suspended officials resumed office late last year.

Despite the latest attempt to impeach Governor Fubara, the executive arm of Rivers State is yet to comment on the matter.