NBA Urges Wike, Police To Curb ‘One-Chance’ Robberies In Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Abuja chapter, has raised fresh concerns over the resurgence of ‘one-chance’ robberies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The chairman of the NBA Abuja Chapter, Okechukwu Emelieze, sounded the alarm during a media briefing in Abuja on Friday, urging the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and the police to urgently strengthen security measures.

Emelieze described the renewed wave of attacks as disturbing and urged the FCT Administration and security agencies to review existing strategies to protect residents, particularly commuters who rely on commercial vehicles.

The call follows the killing of a lawyer, Mediatrix Chigbo, and a nurse, Chinemerem Chukwumeziem, in separate incidents linked to a criminal scheme.

Miss Chigbo, a former treasurer of the Abuja Bar, was reportedly killed by suspected ‘one-chance’ criminals who lure unsuspecting passengers into vehicles to rob, assault or kidnap them.

Her body was recovered on January 7, 2026, a day after she left her home for work, along the Kubwa Expressway.

Members of the NBA, Abuja chapter, while mourning their colleague, took their concerns to the headquarters of the FCT Police Command, demanding decisive action against the perpetrators.

On the same day Miss Chigbo’s body was discovered, the remains of Miss Chukwumeziem, a nurse with the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, were also recovered at another location within the capital, heightening public anxiety over insecurity.

A former chairman of the NBA FCT chapter, Olumuyiwa Akinboro, questioned the inability of security agencies to track and dismantle the criminal networks behind the attacks.

Receiving the NBA delegation, the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Miller Dantawaye, assured the association and residents that investigations were ongoing and that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Dantawaye, however, urged Abuja residents to remain vigilant and security-conscious, especially when boarding commercial vehicles