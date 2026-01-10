You Have Failed, You Were Not With APC From Beginning, Wike Tells Party Defectors

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has criticised the recent influx of politicians from rival parties into the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying none of them could undermine his strong influence in Rivers State.

He made the statement during a “Thank You” visit to Phalga Local Government Area in Port Harcourt on Saturday, where he also called for their support for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, his decision to support Tinubu from the outset of his presidential political pursuit was not a mistake, but a resolve that has begun to pay off.

Although he did not mention any name in particular, his stance followed the recent defection by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalaye Fubara, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

“We are not an ungrateful people; that is why we are here. If you haven’t supported us since 2023, I will not come and tell you to vote for us in 2027.

“Let me tell you something you must know. In Nigeria, we find it difficult to say, “how are these people doing this, so that I can emulate them.

“It doesn’t matter which state you come from. Rivers is the only State where you can see the two major political parties together. And that is why you see all the envy. But don’t worry yourself. That will not stop us from doing what we know best.

“In this country, out of the 36 states and FCT, mention one state that can assemble the leadership of party A, and party B, to bring them together and produce Mr President today.

“I challenge every other state in Nigeria to learn from us. Don’t hate us!

“In 1999, when I was running for the Chairmanship of Obiapkor Local Government. Our matter got to the Court of Appeal. In the judgment of the court, Justice Nsofor of blessed memory, said that “how can a man who did not read Primary 1-5, jump to Primary 6?” He said, “since you came through the window, you must go out through the window.”

“Why am I saying this?

“In 2023, we led the war here. We were the Renewed Hope Agenda people. So from the beginning, we were the people of the Renewed Hope family. And that was why we decided to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Those who were not there then, who went and supported Alhaji AbubakarI refused to give him, even 10 per cent. They now come in to lead the Renewed Hope Agenda. Is it possible?

“You failed! You were not there from the beginning.

“You didn’t go to buy the pepper, salt, and oil. Suddenly, the food is done, you now jump in and want to lead. Is that possible?

“Nobody in this state can push us out. We have led this war from 2023 and never reneged despite the threats,” he said.

Fubara and the Rivers State House of Assembly have also been at loggerheads over the governor’s inability to present the 2026 budget.

The disagreement has led the lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against the governor, accusing him of spending the state’s funds without approval from the parliament.

Most of the Rivers lawmakers are loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, who is campaigning against Fubara’s re-election.

Wike had accused Fubara of reneging on the peace agreement they both signed before President Bola Tinubu lifted the emergency rule in Rivers, paving the way for his return to office.