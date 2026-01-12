Agbakoba Calls For Probe Of Chimamanda’s Son’s Death, Demands Health Reforms

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba, says the death of Nkanu, the 21-month-old son of Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege, must not be in vain.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, the senior lawyer called for a probe into the death of the toddler.

He also called for reforms in the medical sector to tackle what he described as medical negligence and avert some preventable deaths.

“This issue here ought to be a lesson to us all; it ought to be a lesson to the Nigerian government,” he said.

“It is not enough for the Lagos State governor to have made a broadcast; I commend him for that, but what will change is the issue. The child of Chimamanda must not be allowed to have died in vain.

“If it will lead to a complete reform of the medical system, so be it, and that is what is required. We need to have a new medicare system in Nigeria. That should be the way we should go forward.”

Legal Notice

Meanwhile, the celebrated author has served Euracare Hospital in Lagos with a legal notice, alleging that medical negligence and professional impropriety led to the death of her son.

The family had alleged that Nkanu died due to medical negligence on the part of Euracare Hospital.

In a legal notice dated 10 January, issued by the law firm of Kemi Pinheiro, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), the couple accused Euracare Hospital, its anaesthesiologist, and attending staff of breaching their duty of care during a series of medical procedures.

The toddler died in the early hours of 7 January, after being transferred for an echocardiogram, brain MRI, lumbar puncture, and insertion of a central line. These procedures were preparatory steps for a planned medical evacuation to the United States.

The notice claims that young Nkanu, who was sedated with propofol, developed severe complications during transfer within the hospital.

The parents alleged inadequate monitoring, improper dosing, lack of supplemental oxygen, insufficient medical personnel, and delays in responding to his deteriorating condition.

Lagos Wades In

Worried by the situation, the Lagos State Government has ordered an investigation into the death.

In a statement earlier, the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, Kemi Ogunyemi, said the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) had visited the facility and begun a comprehensive review of all reports and allegations.

The agency will work with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant bodies to ensure a credible investigation.

“The investigation will examine compliance with clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles of all parties involved. Findings will be made public,” Ogunyemi said.