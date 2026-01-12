Rivers Crisis Indicates Political Class Has No Interest In Nigerians – Olisa Agbakoba

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, has berated the politicians for the crisis rocking Rivers State.

Weighing in on the issue, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said the crisis showed that the political class had no interest in Nigerians, accusing them of selfishness.

“Well, what’s going on is a clear indication that our political class has no interest in Nigerians because I have not heard in any of all these disputes that these people understand that they are governing Nigeria, and in particular, Rivers people,” Agbakoba said on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“It’s a toxic situation in Rivers. First, the governor was in the PDP, and Mr Nyesom Wike was pursuing him. He now bent over backwards, resigned from PDP, and went into APC.

“So, what the hell is the problem? I just don’t understand it, except it’s a power fight for 2027. That’s clear.

“When you have people in power in diverse political parties, rather than focus on Nigeria, they’re just interested in themselves.

“Why would there be an issue? I mean, I don’t support Wike or Fubara. I don’t care for any of them. But if Fubara was elected on the PDP and he was forced out of the PDP into the APC, then what again is the issue? It’s difficult to understand,” the lawyer added.

Agbakoba reminded politicians that their political authority emanated from people’s votes.

“So, could they just kindly remember that they were elected by the votes of the Rivers people? And Rivers people will be terribly disappointed in what’s going on, because it’s as if no one exists in Rivers State except Fubara, Wike, and the political people,” he stated.

Impeachment Plot

The oil-rich state has been engulfed by a protracted crisis that has seen Governor Siminalayi Fubara at loggerheads with members of the State House of Assembly who are believed to be loyal to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Last Thursday, the lawmakers, led by the Speaker, Martins Amaewhule, formally commenced impeachment proceedings against the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

The Majority Leader, Major Jack, presented a notice signed by 26 lawmakers, outlining multiple allegations of gross misconduct against the governor.

The allegations include extra-budgetary spending of over ₦800 billion without legislative approval, withholding funds allocated to the Assembly Service Commission, demolition of the Assembly complex, and defiance of Supreme Court rulings on legislative autonomy.

A separate notice was also read against the deputy governor for allegedly conniving in unconstitutional expenditures.