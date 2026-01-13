Police Arrest Three Suspects With Explosive Materials In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested three suspects in connection with the illegal possession of a large cache of highly explosive materials in the State.

The items were intercepted in a Golf vehicle at Koza village in Daura Local Government Area of Katsina State.

This success follows the directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on enhanced vigilance and intelligence-led patrols, especially along highways.

The Katsina Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq, said the police team, while on an intelligence-led stop and search on January 7th, 2026, succeeded in intercepting a Golf vehicle driven by one Jamilu Musa.

READ ALSO: Two Killed, Wedding Guests Abducted As Bandits Launch Attack In Katsina

Sadiq explained that upon instant search, 6,975 pieces of detonators were recovered in the suspect’s possession, neatly concealed.

He said during interrogation, the suspect confessed to having received the materials from one Najib, now at large, en route to Kwangolam, Mai’adua LGA, Katsina State, from Kano State.

According to him, in the course of the investigation, two suspects, one Ibrahim Murtala and Sulaiman Muhammad, were arrested in connection with the offence.

He said 7,500 electric detonators and 30½ bags of gelatine weighing 2,273.65 kg were recovered from the suspects.

“Suspects confessed to the commission of the offence and will soon be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded, as efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects,” he added.