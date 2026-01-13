US Delivers Military Supplies To Nigeria

The United States has delivered military supplies to Nigerian security agencies to bolster security operations in several parts of the country.

This was disclosed in a post via X on Tuesday by the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM).

“U.S. forces delivered critical military supplies to our Nigerian partners in Abuja. This delivery supports Nigeria’s ongoing operations and emphasizes our shared security partnership,” the post read.

The Federal Government had said that the US government affirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria, including the provision of enhanced intelligence support, defence equipment, and articles to reinforce ongoing operations against terrorists and violent extremist groups in the country.

Last November, FG dispatched a delegation to Washington aimed at strengthening security partnerships between the two countries and opening new avenues for cooperation.

Led by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the delegation met with senior officials across the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of War.

Members of the delegation included the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi; Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Lieutenant General Emmanuel Undiandeye; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and two representatives of the Office of the National Security Adviser.

During the meeting, the Nigerian delegation refuted allegations of genocide in Nigeria, emphasising that violent attacks affect families and communities across religious and ethnic lines.

It also rejected the wrongful framing of the situation, saying such a portrayal would only divide Nigerians and distort the realities on the ground.

“The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt,” a statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said.

According to Onanuga, both countries agreed to implement a non-binding cooperation framework and to establish a Joint Working Group to ensure a unified and coordinated approach to the agreed areas of cooperation.

He said the Nigerian delegation, in return, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

“The Federal Government restates its awareness of heightened sensitivities regarding religious freedom and security, and urges citizens to remain assured that firm, urgent, and coordinated steps are being taken to secure the nation.

“The United States also expressed its willingness to extend complementary support, including humanitarian assistance to affected populations in the Middle Belt and technical support to strengthen early-warning mechanisms,” Onanuga said.