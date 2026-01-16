ARCO Group Commends Henrietta Ukwu On Global Recognition By Marquis Who’s Who

ARCO Group PLC has congratulated US–based Nigerian professional Dr Henrietta N. Ukwu on her recent inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who, one of the United States’ oldest and most respected biographical directories.

The prestigious listing, announced on January 9, 2026, recognises individuals with notable accomplishments and influence in their fields, placing Dr Ukwu alongside global leaders in business, science, public service and culture.

In a statement signed by Group Managing Director Alfred Okoigun, ARCO described Dr Ukwu’s recognition as “timely and well deserved,” highlighting her decades of professional excellence in global regulatory affairs and quality assurance.

“This honour is not only a personal milestone, but a testament to decades of intellectual rigour, ethical leadership, and professional excellence in one of the world’s most demanding and consequential fields,” the statement said.

ARCO Group recalled Dr Ukwu’s early recognition at the 2001 Nigerian Excellence in Science & Technology (NEST) Awards, which it organised in London — a testament to her long-standing promise and impact. The award was established to recognise outstanding Nigerians whose work had attained global standards of excellence in science and technology.

At that ceremony, three individuals were honoured, among them Ukwu, whose selection reflected the same qualities that continue to define her career today: integrity, clarity of purpose, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Dr Ukwu’s inclusion in Marquis Who’s Who reflects a distinguished career as a physician, infectious diseases expert, and global regulatory leader, currently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Regulatory Officer at Novavax Inc.

In this role, she oversees strategic product development and registration, forging regulatory partnerships with agencies such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the European Medicines Agency and other global authorities.

Over her more than three-decade career, Dr Ukwu has held senior leadership positions in major pharmaceutical companies, including Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, PPD, Pfizer and Merck, where she helped secure regulatory approvals for critical vaccines and therapies, including the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine and early breakthroughs such as the Varivax chickenpox vaccine and Crixivan HIV protease inhibitor.

ARCO’s commendation emphasised not only Dr Ukwu’s accomplishments but also her enduring influence on global regulatory science and quality assurance — fields essential to public health, innovation and international collaboration.

The company celebrated her “legacy of leadership, trust, and excellence” and expressed pride in her achievements as a Nigerian professional whose work continues to shape global systems.