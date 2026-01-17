Seven Family Members Killed In Kano

Tragedy struck Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters in Kano on Friday after seven members of a family were killed in what police believe was a housebreak attack.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Fatima Abubakar and her six children.

They were reportedly attacked by unknown assailants who broke into their residence at about 12:10 p.m. and used dangerous weapons, inflicting fatal injuries on all of them.

The Kano State Police Command said it received a distress call shortly after the attack and immediately deployed operatives to the scene.

In a statement, the command disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori, upon receiving the report, swiftly mobilised a police team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, Lawal Mani, to the crime scene.

According to the police, the victims were evacuated and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital, Kano.

“The bodies were immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, but unfortunately, they were pronounced dead by doctors,” the statement said.

Bakori has ordered an intensive investigation into the killings and directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, expressed sympathy on behalf of the command.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the immediate family of the deceased, the people of Dorayi Chiranchi Quarters, and the entire Kano State over this tragic and painful loss,” Kiyawa said.

He assured residents that the police would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice and urged members of the public to provide any useful information that could aid the ongoing investigation.