Awujale: Nominees Asked To Report At DSS Office

Nominees to the Awujale stool have been asked to report themselves at the Department of State Services (DSS) office located along the Nigerian Television Authority in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

This was contained in a letter issued a statement issued in Ijebuode by the Secretary to the kingmakers Ayotunde Ola-Odulaja

The invitation according to some of the nominees is to ensure proper security check of nominees vying for the exalted stool of Awujale and ensure people of questionable character are not allowed to have their way

“We write to formally inform you that the meet-and-greet earlier scheduled for this morning at the Aafin Awujale has been cancelled. accordingly the Awujale nominees are hereby directed to report to the Department of State Services (DSS) office located at: State Security Service (SSS), Along NTA Road, Beside the State Psychiatric Hospital, Off Igbeba Road, Ijebu-Ode,” the letter read.

Time: 11:00 a.m. prompt.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause.

Kindly ensure that all concerned nominees are punctual and comply strictly with this directive,” the statement ended.

This is coming on the heels of the halt in the process leading to the final selection process by the chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area, Dare Alebiosu.

The directive followed alleged receipt of petitions, security reports and complaints from concerned individuals, including allegations of irregularities and inducement in the selection process.

The decision was conveyed in a letter dated January 20, 2026, addressed to the Awujale Kingmakers’ Council and signed by the Secretary to the Local Government Chairman, Oke Adebanjo.

“In taking this decision, government has had due regard to the provisions of the Obas and Chiefs Law of Ogun State, 2021, which empower it to set aside an appointment if the Executive Council is satisfied that it is in the interest of peace, order and good government to do so,” the letter read partly.