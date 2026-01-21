Troops Discover Mass Grave With 20 Bodies In Timbuktu Triangle

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have discovered a mass grave in the Timbuktu Triangle containing bodies of 20 terroritsts.

The Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said this in a statement.

“In a further indication of the heavy losses suffered by the terrorists, troops discovered mass graves containing an estimated 20 terrorist bodies killed during encounters with troops in the Timbuktu Triangle and buried by their cohorts,” Uba’s statement read in part.

“This discovery exposes the scale of terrorist casualties and further discredits terrorist propaganda narratives”.

According to him, in the latest phase of operations, troops successfully cleared and dominated key terrorist locations across the triangle, including Tergejeri, Chiralia, and the Ajigin/Abirma general areas.

“During the conduct of these operations, troops made intermittent contact with fleeing terrorist elements and engaged them with high volumes of fire, resulting in the neutralisation of several terrorists,” he said.

“Also On 20 January 2026, while consolidating at a harbour area approximately 6 km North of Chilaria, troops encountered two Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIED). Through vigilance and swift action, one VBIED was successfully neutralized” the statement reads in part.”

READ ALSO: Troops Clear Terrorist Camps, Foil Attack In Borno

Lt. Col. Uba also disclosed that in the course of the attack, some gallant soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force paid the supreme price, while others sustained injuries.

The wounded were promptly evacuated by Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital. Throughout the evacuation, Nigerian Airforce platforms from the Air Component in synergy with other Nigerian Army air platforms provided continuous overwatch to ensure the safe extraction of casualties and the security of ground forces neutralising more terrorists in the process.

Despite this, he said across the theatre, the security situation is stable.

“Troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high, and operations continue with sustained pressure on fleeing terrorist elements,” he stated.