Kaduna Abduction: Military Denies Slow Response, Reaffirms Commitment To Rescue Victims

The Nigerian military has denied claims that its response to the attack in Kurmin Wali community, Kaduna State, where over 100 worshippers were abducted last Sunday, has been slow or lacking proactivity in efforts to rescue the victims.

Some members of the community, located in Kajuru Local Government Area, had reportedly accused the military of a sluggish response, alleging that security forces failed to prevent or swiftly rescue the abducted worshippers.

They claimed that the troops retreated after a weak attempt to enter the forest where the criminals were hiding.

However, the Defence Headquarters said efforts were ongoing to ensure the victims were rescued unharmed.

In a statement released by Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Media Operations of the Nigerian Armed Forces, while acknowledging the frustrations of community members, he assured them of the safe rescue of the abducted victims.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) has duly acknowledged the apprehensions expressed by displaced residents of Kurmin Wali regarding the ongoing efforts to secure the release of their abducted family members.

“The AFN seeks to reassure the affected communities and the general public that the safe rescue and reintegration of all kidnapped victims remains a paramount undertaking,” Major General Onoja said.

Disputing claims of a slow response, the military said it is collaborating with other security agencies in efforts to rescue the victims.

“Contrary to assertions of a diminished response, the AFN, in close collaboration with other security agencies, has been executing sustained, intelligence-driven operations within the vicinity and surrounding forested areas believed to harbor the perpetrators.

“These operations encompass a strategic combination of ground patrols, surveillance, intelligence gathering, and targeted initiatives meticulously designed to locate the kidnappers and secure the hostages without jeopardizing their safety,” the statement said.

The military added that, while it recognizes the distress and fear experienced by affected families, operational restraint in certain instances is a deliberate strategy.

The Armed Forces also reiterated their mandate to protect lives and property, vowing to reunite the victims of the Kurmin Wali attack with their families.

“The AFN recognizes the distress and trepidation experienced by the affected families and underscores that operational restraint in certain instances is a deliberate strategy, guided by the imperative to safeguard the captives and avert unintended harm.

“While specific operational details must remain confidential for security reasons, substantial efforts are underway to dismantle the criminal networks responsible for the abductions,” the statement added.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain unwavering in their mandate to protect lives and property and are steadfastly committed to reuniting the kidnapped victims of Kurmin Wali with their families.”

The military appealed for continued public support, patience, and cooperation as operations advance toward a successful resolution.

The abduction in Kurmin Wali community was first reported on Sunday, with more than 100 worshippers reportedly taken.

Both the Kaduna State Government and security agencies initially dismissed the reports, insisting that no such incident had occurred.

However, days later, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that the abduction did take place.

In a statement issued late on Tuesday, Hundeyin said intelligence and operational findings had verified the incident.

He explained that the earlier position of the Kaduna State Police Command was aimed at preventing panic while investigations were ongoing and facts were being established.