Southern And Middle Belt Forum Condemns Kaduna Abduction, Demands Victims’ Rescue

The Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum (SMBLF) has condemned the abduction of over 100 worshippers in Kurmin Wali community, Afogo Ward, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna and is demanding the immediate rescue of the victims.

SMBLF said this in a statement signed by the President, Middle Belt Forum, Dr. Bitrus Pogu; Leader, SMBLF and Leader of Afenifere, HRM Oba Oladipo Olaitan; the President-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, John Azuta-Mbata and the National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Godknows Igali.

“We call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to immediately deploy all necessary military and intelligence resources to secure the safe rescue of the abducted, law-abiding citizens of Kurmin Wali,” the statement read in part.

The abduction, which happened on Sunday, has been the subject of intense debates among Nigerians since the news filtered in. The gunmen attacked three churches, taking away scores of worshippers.

While the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state first disclosed the incident, police authorities and the Kaduna government denied the attack.

The Nigeria Police Force spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, days after, said the incident “did happen” .

However, the SMBLF is calling for sanctions on persons responsible for the “ grave act of incompetence” which it said, “undermined rescue efforts, emboldened the criminals, and gave the kidnappers valuable time to relocate their captives to remote terror enclaves.”

“All public officials who denied or downplayed this crime must be suspended and thoroughly investigated for their roles in obstructing justice and endangering lives,” the group said.

According to the Forum, the renewed killings in the Middle Belt region further lay credence to the calls for the establishment of state police which it said is “long overdue”.

“The National Assembly must as a matter of urgency start working on a bill that will facilitate it,” it said.

It asked Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State to “urgently establish and properly fund community-based vigilante formations in every Southern Kaduna community”.

This, the Forum said, will “serve as a first line of defence against terrorist incursions”.

“The Governors of the Middle Belt states must immediately form a Joint Regional Security Outfit, similar to the South-West model, to enhance intelligence sharing across state boundaries and to enable rapid, coordinated response to attacks,” the SMBLF said.

Meanwhile, Governor Sani has assured of the safe and speedy return of the victims.

“In the last two days, we have been collaborating with the relevant security agencies, both the military, the DSS, the police, and the Office of National Security Adviser to ensure the quick return and recovery of our people that were abducted in this very important community,” he said when he led a delegation of senior government officials and heads of security agencies to commiserate with the people of Kurmin Wali.