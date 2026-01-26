Gov Adeleke Demands Release Of ‘Withheld’ ₦130bn LG Funds

Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has demanded the immediate release of over ₦130 billion in statutory allocations he said were withheld from the state’s local governments.

He says that the continued blockade is crippling grassroots governance and inflicting hardship on workers and residents.

In a statewide broadcast on Monday on the illegal occupation of local government secretariats and the defence of democratic order, Adeleke said court-sacked All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen and councillors had unlawfully occupied council offices across the state for nearly a year, despite judgments of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, in November 2022 and affirmations by the Court of Appeal in February and June 2025 nullifying their elections.

“The court removed them, not my administration,” the governor said, stressing that fresh local government elections were conducted in compliance with subsisting court orders, leading to the swearing-in of duly elected chairmen and councillors on February 23, 2025.

He described the current occupants of the secretariats as impostors acting without any lawful mandate.

Adeleke accused the former governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, of allegedly backing the continued occupation with police support, an action he said undermines democracy and the rule of law.

He further alleged that local government workers who attempted to resume duty were harassed and intimidated by armed police officers and political thugs.

Central to the governor’s address was the withholding of local government funds. Adeleke disclosed that since February 2025, statutory allocations due to Osun local governments, now totalling about ₦130 billion, have not been released to the legal accounts of the councils.

He said the funds are critical for the payment of salaries of primary school teachers, nurses, health workers in 332 primary health care centres, council workers, traditional councils, and retirees.

According to him, the state government has had to look for funds and make painful sacrifices to keep salaries paid for almost 12 months, a situation he described as unsustainable.

“Governance is about humanity, responsibility, and compassion, but this burden cannot continue indefinitely,” he said.

The governor also accused the United Bank for Africa (UBA) of allegedly allowing unauthorised persons to operate local government accounts, adding that senior bank officials involved are already facing criminal prosecution.

He questioned whether such actions would be tolerated in jurisdictions like New York or London, where the bank operates.

Calling for federal intervention, Adeleke appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the release of the withheld funds and to protect democratic institutions.

He insisted that the President was not involved in the alleged illegality and urged him to rescue Osun local governments from what he described as an unlawful siege.

“There is no provision in our Constitution for tenure elongation,” Adeleke said, framing the crisis as a choice between constitutional order and naked impunity.

He called on Nigerians and democracy advocates to demand an immediate end to the occupation of local government secretariats and the release of council funds.

The governor urged residents to remain peaceful and law-abiding, assuring them of his administration’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and safeguarding their welfare.