Toyin Abraham’s ‘Oversabi Aunty’ Grosses ₦1bn At Box Office

Filmmaker Toyin Abraham’s Nollywood comedy Oversabi Aunty has crossed the ₦1 billion mark at the box office.

The achievement was announced on Monday by FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, in a post shared on its official X account.

The distribution company reported that Oversabi Aunty grossed ₦1,017,201,953, making it the first Nollywood directorial debut to surpass the ₦1 billion mark and the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time.

FilmOne wrote, “₦1 Billion+ at the box office. First Nollywood directorial debut to hit ₦1 Billion. 4th-highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time. West Africa, this is a full celebration!!!”

Reacting to the feat, Abraham took to Instagram to express gratitude to God, her fans and collaborators.

“My first directorial debut on the big screen. Oversabi Aunty to the world and still showing in cinemas near you.

“Thank you, God. Thank you, Toyintitans. Thank you, Nigerians. Thanks to my cast. Thanks to my crew. Thank you, FilmOne. Thank you, everyone. I’m short of words,” she wrote.

‘Oversabi Aunty,’ a 2025 Nollywood comedy directed by and starring Abraham in her directorial debut, was released in cinemas in December 2025.

The film follows the story of an overzealous church usher whose constant interference in family matters leads to a series of chaotic and comedic consequences.

It features a star-studded cast, including Mike Ezuruonye and Odunlade Adekola and has been lauded for its relatable humour and cultural themes.

Meanwhile, FilmOne Entertainment also announced another box-office milestone on Monday, revealing that Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes had grossed ₦2.4 billion.

In a post on X, FilmOne wrote, “The Queen of Box Office for a reason!! Celebrating yet another incredible milestone, and we’re so sure we wouldn’t have done this without you and your love.

“Behind The Scenes hits a whopping ₦2.4bn, making it the highest-grossing film of the year and the highest-grossing film of the weekend.”

Earlier in January, Behind The Scenes, released in December 2025, became the first Nollywood film to cross the ₦2 billion mark at the box office.

The film completed its cinema run at approximately ₦2.103 billion in about a month, surpassing the record previously held by Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa.

It also reached ₦1 billion within 17 days and recorded a regional single-day box-office high of ₦129.5 million on Boxing Day.

With this success, Akindele has become the only Nigerian filmmaker to have three films gross over ₦1 billion each: Behind The Scenes, Everybody Loves Jenifa and A Tribe Called Judah. Combined, the three films have earned about ₦5.39 billion at the Nigerian box office.

Akindele is now the first filmmaker to lead the African box office for three consecutive years, from 2023 to 2025, cementing her position as Nollywood’s most commercially successful filmmaker.