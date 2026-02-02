Nasarawa Court Sentences Armed Robber To Death

A High Court in Nasarawa State has sentenced an armed robbery convict, Saidu Idi, to death by hanging over the killing of Hardo Adamu Buli, a resident of Kokona Local Government Area, in an incident that occurred in 2015.

The death sentence was handed down by the Chief Judge of Nasarawa State, Justice Aisha Mohammed Usman, after the court found the defendant guilty of armed robbery and culpable homicide punishable by death.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, the Nasarawa State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaac Danladi, confirmed that the case, which had lingered for years, bordered on criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable homicide under the relevant laws of the federation.

According to Danladi, the court discharged the convict on the count of criminal conspiracy but found him guilty on the remaining counts.

“At the end of the proceedings, judgment was delivered. While the defendant was discharged on the conspiracy charge, he was found guilty of armed robbery and culpable homicide and consequently sentenced to death by hanging,” the Attorney General stated.

He described the ruling as a clear demonstration that justice can be served without fear or favour, stressing that the judgment would serve as a strong deterrent to violent crime across Nasarawa State.

Providing details of the incident, Danladi explained that the victim, Hardo Adamu Buli, was attacked during a robbery operation in Kokona Local Government Area.

“The victim was first shot in the navel before he was dispossessed of his valuables and some amount of money,” he said, adding that the killing preceded the robbery, as clearly established during the trial.

Justice Aisha Mohammed Usman, in her judgment, held that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, affirming that Saidu Idi was responsible for the unlawful killing of the deceased.

The court noted that the sentence was in accordance with the provisions of the applicable criminal laws in Nasarawa State.

The ruling brings to a close a long-standing criminal case dating back to 2015 and has been widely described as a strong signal of the judiciary’s resolve to uphold the rule of law and ensure accountability for crimes involving violence and the loss of human life.

The Nasarawa State Government reiterated its commitment to the protection of lives and property, warning that offenders involved in armed robbery and related crimes would continue to face the full weight of the law.