Arteta Apologises To Rosenior After Disrespect Row

Mikel Arteta has apologised to Liam Rosenior after the Chelsea boss accused Arsenal of a lack of respect before their League Cup semi-final clash.

Rosenior was angry that Arsenal staff encroached onto the Chelsea half of the pitch during the pre-match warm-up at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

He was seen shouting for them to stay in their own half and later said, “I’ve never asked my team or coaches to encroach on the opposition’s territory. In that moment, I didn’t think it was right where they were operating; they were affecting our warm-up.

“I asked them, maybe not politely, to make sure they stay in their half. Mikel is someone I’ve got so much respect for. It was just in that moment that I didn’t think that respect was shown to my team.”

Arsenal went on to beat Chelsea 1-0, securing a 4-2 aggregate victory that booked a final date with Manchester City on March 22.

Responding to Rosenior’s criticism, Arsenal boss Arteta told reporters on Friday: “It’s his opinion, and we respect everybody.

“At any point, if one of the staff members did that, we apologise. It’s very common in football. With the keepers, they need to kick long balls.”

With Manchester City not in action until Sunday at Liverpool, Arsenal have a chance to move further clear at the top of the Premier League if they beat Sunderland at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners are six points ahead of second-placed City and seven in front of third-placed Aston Villa as they chase a first English title since 2004.

Moving nine points clear of City would put their title rivals under huge pressure to win at Anfield, a venue they have often struggled at in the Pep Guardiola era.

But, aware Arsenal were held to a draw by Sunderland earlier this season, Arteta isn’t get carried away by title talk.

“We don’t have much time to listen to that. We are busy with games and training. We are far from that. It’s normal. We are here to learn and improve,” Arteta said.

“Sunderland have been on an incredible run all season. We know the complexity of the match.

“It’s another opportunity to win. To be better in the position. That’s it.”

As well as their impressive Premier League and League Cup form, Arsenal are also in contention to win the Champions League and FA Cup.

The north Londoners haven’t lifted a trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

“It’s an amazing group and they are doing an incredible job so far,” Arteta said.

“We are all very excited and privileged to have each other. We are going to enjoy it till the end of the season.”