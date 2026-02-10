Aisha Yesufu Calls For Real-Time E-Transmission Of Results, Questions Military Presence At Protest

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, has renewed calls for mandatory real-time electronic transmission of election results, while questioning the deployment of soldiers to protests at the National Assembly in Abuja.

Yesufu spoke on Tuesday at the protest ground in Abuja, where demonstrators gathered under the “Occupy National Assembly” campaign to oppose the Senate’s rejection of a clause mandating real-time electronic transmission of election results.

“All we are asking for is real-time electronic transmission of the electoral results. We are here, and we are waiting for the lawmakers we sent to Abuja to pass the bill the way it should be passed. All citizens are asking for is electronic transmission, real-time. I do not see any reason why that is a problem,” Yesufu said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The activist also criticised the presence of soldiers at the protest venue, arguing that their deployment against peaceful demonstrators was unconstitutional.

“To every soldier that you brought here, know that you are here unconstitutionally because your job description does not include being here against protesters. Before you pull that trigger or throw that canister, ask yourself: Is it constitutional or unconstitutional?” she said.

READ ALSO: Amaechi, Son Join Protest Over E-Transmission Of Election Results, Says APC Is Afraid

Yesufu referenced past security failures and questioned why troops were deployed to the protest instead of areas facing terrorist threats.

“There are soldiers that should be in Kwara defending the people, yet they are here. Terrorists threatened citizens yesterday. The last time they did, over 200 people were killed. They operated from sunset to sunrise,” she said.

Protest

Meanwhile, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force barricaded major roads leading to the National Assembly complex ahead of an emergency plenary session scheduled for Tuesday.

The protest, which began on Monday, is being led by Yesufu alongside several civil society organisations demanding a reversal of the Senate’s decision on the Electoral Act amendment.

Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, also joined the protest on Tuesday, attending with his son.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Amaechi accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of opposing electronic transmission of results out of fear of losing elections and urged opposition parties, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to join the demonstration.

He said opposition groups and civil society organisations would continue pressing for a reversal of the Senate’s position, regardless of resistance from political leadership.

Electoral Act Amendment

The protests followed the Senate’s decision to retain Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 Amendment Bill, which allows the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to transmit election results “as it prescribes,” rather than mandating real-time transmission to the IREV portal.

Lawmakers also rejected proposals for a 10-year ban on vote-buying, opting to retain existing penalties.

The decision sparked widespread criticism, with opposition groups and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, calling for compulsory real-time electronic transmission to curb election irregularities.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio later clarified that the Senate did not reject electronic transmission entirely, but removed the phrase “real-time” to avoid potential legal complications arising from network failures and to allow INEC operational flexibility.

Other lawmakers, including Senator Victor Umeh, said the controversy stemmed largely from wording changes during plenary proceedings and maintained that the amendment still enjoys broad support within the Senate.