ACF Raises Alarm Over Escalating Insecurity In Northern Nigeria

The Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mamman Osuman, has raised serious concerns over the worsening insecurity across Northern Nigeria.

Speaking at the 79th National Executive Committee Meeting of the Forum in Kaduna, Osuman described the security situation in the region as “grave, devastating, and deeply troubling,” warning that terrorism, banditry, insurgency, and kidnapping are escalating across several states.

Addressing members of the Forum at the ACF Secretariat, the Chairman said the region continues to face tragic loss of lives, widespread displacement, and the destruction of rural livelihoods.

He cited recent incidents in Kwara, Southern Kaduna, Katsina, Benue, and other affected areas, noting that repeated attacks have violently uprooted families and entire communities.

According to him, the humanitarian consequences are severe, adding that overcrowded displacement camps, limited access to food and healthcare, and the disruption of education have compounded the suffering of victims.

He also noted that schools in several communities have been forced to shut down due to persistent attacks, while farming activities, the backbone of rural economies, have been significantly disrupted.

The ACF Chairman warned that travel in many parts of the Northern region has become unsafe, discouraging access to healthcare services, markets, and schools.

He further noted that insecurity has deepened to such an extent that external military assistance has been required in some instances.

Osuman stressed that the worsening security crisis demands urgent and proactive engagement by stakeholders, particularly state chapters of the forum. He emphasized that the Forum must move beyond rhetoric and adopt principled, sincere, and action-driven approaches to address the region’s challenges.

He, therefore, called for constructive engagement with both federal and state governments in pursuit of peace, stability, and the civil rehabilitation of affected communities.

Osuman also urged political actors to shift focus away from early election strategizing and instead prioritize pressing issues such as insecurity, hunger, poverty, and the growing number of out-of-school children.

As the country approaches another election cycle, the ACF pledged to cooperate with relevant authorities to promote peaceful and credible elections, while encouraging citizens to uphold civic responsibilities and respect the rule of law.

The Forum said addressing insecurity must remain a top priority for leaders at all levels to ensure the survival, stability, and long-term development of the region.

The ACF’s remarks come amid renewed concerns over rising attacks and growing humanitarian pressures across Northern Nigeria.