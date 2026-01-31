Troops Eliminate Top Terrorist Targets In North-East

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, have recorded major operational successes across the North-East, neutralising high-value terrorist targets, disrupting insurgent activities, and foiling criminal operations through sustained, intelligence-driven actions.

In a press statement, the Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, said intelligence confirmed the killing of Julaibib, a top ISWAP commander operating within the Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle.

According to him, the terrorist leader was eliminated during an encounter around Kimba, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, on January 30, 2026.

Uba stated that further intelligence revealed that the elimination of the commander threw ISWAP elements in the area into disarray, with several fighters reportedly neutralised during the operation.

“This significant development represents a major blow to the command-and-control structure of ISWAP in the region,” the statement read in part.

In a related development, Uba disclosed that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working in collaboration with the Civilian Joint Task Force, neutralised three terrorists during a well-coordinated ambush between Ngazalgana and Lamusheri communities in Borno State.

He explained that the operation followed credible intelligence on insurgent movements in the area.

“Troops tactically laid an ambush along the identified route and engaged the terrorists with effective firepower, resulting in the neutralisation of three insurgents, while others fled with gunshot injuries. Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the scene,” he said.

The operation, according to him, forms part of sustained efforts to deny terrorists freedom of movement and degrade their operational capabilities across the theatre.

Similarly, on January 29, 2026, troops deployed in an ambush position at Tsokorok, Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, came in contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists.

The ambush team engaged the terrorists, forcing them to withdraw. One terrorist was neutralised, with no casualties recorded on the side of the troops. Two motorcycles were recovered from the scene.

Also, on January 28, 2026, troops, in conjunction with local vigilantes, conducted a fighting patrol along the Amtasa–Washim axis in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

During the patrol, troops made contact with terrorists and engaged them with a high volume of fire, forcing the terrorists to withdraw in disarray.

The patrol team also rescued a woman abducted by the terrorists and recovered one AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 2056792) with two rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one SMG rifle, and 42 rounds of assorted ammunition.