Troops Neutralise Terrorists, Recover AK-47 Rifles, Motorcycles In Yobe

Troops of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai have intensified offensive operations across the theatre under Operation Desert Sanity V, recording significant gains.

The Theatre Command’s Media Information Officer, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, noting that several terrorists were neutralised during coordinated operations.

“In Sector 2, troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force successfully neutralised scores of terrorists during a night operation around Muktum and Ngirbuwa villages,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Four Kidnapped Victims Regain Freedom In Kwara

According to him, two AK-47 rifles, three motorcycles, and mobile phones were recovered during the operation.

Lt. Col. Uba added that further exploitation along the terrorists’ withdrawal route revealed drag marks and a shallow grave, suggesting additional enemy casualties.

In a separate operation in Sector 1, troops engaged fleeing terrorists along the Bulayobe–Darel Jamel axis as they attempted to cross the Main Supply Route.

“The criminals fled in disarray, abandoning two sacks containing assorted logistics items suspected to be meant for terrorist elements,” he stated.