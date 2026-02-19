Alleged Sexual Assault: TikToker Mirabel In ICU, Investigations Ongoing — Police

The Ogun State Police Command says that a TikToker identified as Mirabel is in an intensive care unit (ICU) as investigations continue into her allegations of sexual assault.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, disclosed this on Thursday while appearing on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme.

Babaseyi explained that police established contact with the content creator earlier this week after her viral videos detailing the allegations sparked outrage. According to him, officers traced her to the Ibafo area before determining that the incident she reported occurred in Ogijo, a border community between Ogun and Lagos states.

“When the DPO in Ibafo met with her, she was taken to the hospital for medical analysis. She wasn’t as stable as necessary, but we ensured the investigation continued.

“As we speak, she is in the intensive care unit getting appropriate care. Her medical well-being is more important to us at this point. When she is stable, we can now continue investigations and get the necessary facts,” Babaseyi said.

He noted that her health remains the immediate priority, stressing that investigators would obtain further details once she is stable enough to provide a comprehensive account.

Police Caution Public

The case has generated intense debate on social media, with some users questioning the authenticity of her claims.

But Babaseyi wants the public to avoid premature conclusions.

“We advise people not to jump to conclusions based on emotions. We are investigating and will rely on evidence to reach a logical conclusion,” he said, asking individuals with useful information to come forward.

The spokesman said invitations have been issued to certain individuals but declined to provide specifics, citing the need for discretion.

He also dismissed online claims that Mirabel had been arrested, clarifying that she had filed a complaint and is being treated as a victim.

“She was not arrested by the police. She reported a case, and we are investigating. Nothing like her arrest happened,” he said.

“If the allegation is established to be true, the perpetrator will be arrested and charged to court appropriately. If otherwise, the law also addresses giving false information,” the police stated.

Mirabel’s Allegations

Mirabel’s matter came to the limelight after videos of her, which she posted on Sunday, alleging that she was assaulted, went viral.

She claimed the intruder forced entry, assaulted her, inflicted injuries on her, and compelled her to ingest a toxic substance.

The TikToker also alleged the suspect later contacted her via social media.

Following the viral posts and the #StopRapingWomen campaign, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency initially engaged the matter before jurisdiction shifted to the Ogun police, where the incident reportedly occurred.