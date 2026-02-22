APC’s Henrietta Loolo Wins Khana Constituency II By-Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Henrietta Loolo, has won the Khana Constituency II by-election into the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The by-election, held on February 21, 2026, was conducted to fill the vacancy created by the death of the former lawmaker representing the constituency, Dinebari Loolo.

According to the official result sheet issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC candidate polled 7,647 votes to emerge the winner of the contest.

Other candidates scored as follows:

Nwakpang Victor of the Action Alliance (AA) – 46 votes

Yorimi Barasima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) – 37 votes

Celestine Gideon of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) – 23 votes

Anthony Ndor of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) – 47 votes

INEC subsequently declared Loolo as duly elected, having satisfied the requirements of the law.

Khana Constituency II comprises 155 polling units across eight wards.

INEC also declared Napoleon Ukalikpe of the All Progressives Congress the winner of the by-election in Ahoada/East Constituency II.

The by-elections were conducted to fill the two seats in the Rivers 10th Assembly whose vacancy followed the death of the former representative for Khana Constituency II, and the resignation of Edison Ehie, who took up an appointment as Chief of Staff to the state governor.