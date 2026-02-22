Rivers: APC Wins Ahoada East II By-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Napoleon Ukalikpe of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of yesterday’s by-election in Ahoada/East Constituency II of Rivers State.

Declaring the results at the INEC office in Ahoada town, the returning officer, Rosemary Ogu, declared that Ukalikpe polled a total of 3,980 votes to win the election.

As of the time of filing this report, 86 out of the 87 polling unit results had been uploaded to the INEC results viewing portal.

This represents 98.85 per cent of results.