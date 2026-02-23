Sit-At-Home: Anambra Shuts Auto Spare Parts Market For One Week

The Anambra State Government has announced the shutdown of the New Auto Spare Parts Association (NASPA) Market in Nkwo Nnewi.

It said that the market would remain closed for business for one week, beginning from midnight on February 23, 2026.

“Anambra State Government hereby informs the general public that New Auto Spare Parts Asocciation (NASPA) Market, Nkwo Nnewi, is closed for business.

“The market, whose date of closure is effective from midnight today, Monday, 23rd February, 2026, will reopen next Monday, 2nd March, 2026,” a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, partly read.

The state government explained that the closure of the market followed low compliance with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s order to end Monday sit-at-home in the state.

“The order to close the market was handed down on behalf of the governor by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba, in the company of the Commissioner for Information, Law Mefor, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security, AVM Ben Chiobi(Rtd), and Nnewi Mayor, Echezona Anazodo,” it said.

It also advised traders and customers to avoid the market until Monday, March 2, 2026, when it would be reopened for business, to avoid issues with law enforcement agents.

“The market may face further closure if compliance is not substantial by next Monday, when the market reopens.

“Meanwhile, normal activities have resumed in Anambra State on Mondays following the governor’s order late January 2026,” the statement added.

Onitsha Market Shutdown

Soludo had in January ordered the immediate shutdown of the Onitsha Main Market and other adjoining markets for one week, in the first instance, in a move to enforce compliance with the state’s directive against the controversial Monday sit-at-home order.

Speaking at the market, the governor said hsi adminstration would not tolerate economic sabotage.

He said the government could not stand by while a few individuals wilfully undermine public safety and disregard official directives meant to restore normalcy.

“I’m just from Akwa; everywhere is open. Government offices are open. Markets are open, and people are going about their businesses. Then you’ll come down to Main Market, the once-reputed market as the largest market in West Africa.

“Anyone who has not opened, I mean, for Main market, of all markets, to be shot down. I know that people have done this sit-at-home on Mondays for quite some time now, and as they say, ‘an abomination that lasts a year becomes culture’.

“No! This can no longer go on in Anambra. Are you hearing me? And I will tell you this: you either decide that you want to trade here or you can go elsewhere. Are you hearing me?

“This main market, if you don’t want it open, I will come and take a bulldozer and level it. Are you hearing me? And I’m very, very serious about it. I’m not joking.

“Going forward, any shop that is not open will be locked for one week,” the governor added.

The market was later reopened for business.

Sit-At-Home

Parts of Anambra State have for years observed a Monday sit-at-home that disrupted commercial and social activities, leaving markets, schools, and workplaces deserted.

The practice, imposed by non-state actors in the South-East, has been widely criticised for adversely affecting the state’s economy, forcing traders, transport workers, and students indoors.

In April 2022, Soludo formally declared the sit-at-home over, announced amnesty for youths in hideouts, and promised a peace and reconciliation committee.