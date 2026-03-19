EFCC Returns Over ₦3bn Recovered Stolen Funds To NNPC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday said it handed over a total sum of N3,936,145 recovered stolen funds to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd.

The presentation was made on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, by the Secretary to the Commission, Mohammed Hammajoda, in a brief ceremony at the EFCC headquarters, Abuja, according to a statement by the Commission.

In his remarks at the occasion, Hammajoda reiterated the commitment of the Commission to the task of curbing economic and financial crimes.

He stressed that the funds were recovered through diligent investigation and professional uncovering of fraudulent engagements by some actors in the NNPC.

“On behalf of the Executive Chairman, we will continue to put ourselves on the line to serve over 220 million Nigerians.

“Along the line, many of our colleagues have paid the price, and others will still pay the price as we continue to do our work with courage and integrity.

“We will serve and continue to serve this country. So, on behalf of the EFCC, I present the sum of Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty Six million, One Hundred and Forty Five Thousand, Eight Hundred and Twenty Two Naira to you”, he said.

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Receiving the funds on behalf of NNPC, the Executive Vice President, Downstream, Mumuni Dagazau, excitedly thanked the Commission for its assistance in the recovery, which, according to him, proved the existence of unity in the country.

“NNPC, over the years, has had its struggles and challenges, and one thing we have always tried to do is correct the system. When the opportunity came for this recovery from your people who handled this, it was something I was really proud of.

“I was also happy that we brought it to EFCC to help and support us. We are very excited. For me, this is a great day for us. We will continue to rely on you for assistance, and this is a real commitment for us moving forward”, he added.