Imo Police Parade Suspected Armed Robbery Syndicate, Recover 450 Motorcycles, ₦6.4m

The Imo State Police Command says it has recorded a major breakthrough in its ongoing crackdown on crime, with the arrest of suspects linked to a suspected armed robbery syndicate and the recovery of hundreds of items across the state.

At a press briefing in Owerri, the state capital, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Audu Garba Bosso, said operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit arrested five suspects in connection with alleged armed robbery, attempted murder, and vehicle snatching.

According to the police, items recovered include a shuttle bus reported to have been snatched, 450 motorcycles suspected to be stolen, and a cash sum of ₦6,495,900.

The Command added that several vehicle number plates and charms believed to be linked to criminal activities were also recovered.

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The police further alleged that the suspects attempted to bribe officers with ₦5 million to compromise the investigation, but said the offer was rejected in line with its zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

Okoye said the case began on April 6, 2026, following a distress call from a transport operator, Chimeze Christian, who reported that his driver, Paul Ejike Ohaka, and a shuttle bus had gone missing a day earlier.

According to the Command, the driver was later found unconscious along the Onitsha Road axis in Irete and was taken to hospital, while the vehicle had been taken by unidentified persons.

Police said investigations led operatives to a workshop in Orlu, where the bus was recovered while allegedly being repainted to conceal its identity. Two suspects were arrested at the scene, according to the Command.

Further arrests were subsequently made, including individuals the police said acted on the instructions of a fleeing suspect. Another suspect, described by police as a receiver of stolen vehicles, was also apprehended.

The Command said an initial search led to the recovery of 13 motorcycles suspected to be stolen. However, follow-up operations resulted in the recovery of additional motorcycles, bringing the total to 450.

Police said the suspects were unable to provide proof of ownership of the motorcycles and allegedly attempted to move them through nearby bush paths to evade detection. Acting on intelligence, operatives said they intercepted the movement and secured the items.

The Command described the operation as part of its intelligence-led policing strategy and reiterated its commitment to tackling criminal activities in Imo State.

The Commissioner of Police has ordered a thorough investigation and the prosecution of the suspects.

The Command also urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information.