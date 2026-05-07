2027: Gov Eno Submits APC Nomination Form, Seeks Support For Re-Election Bid

Ahead of the 2027 governorship election, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has submitted his nomination form for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries, calling on party faithful to support his aspiration.

Speaking with Government House Correspondents at the Victor Attah International Airport upon his return from Abuja, where he submitted the form, the governor said his aspiration is driven by the need to consolidate and further advance ongoing projects across the state.

He noted that the state, under his administration, has recorded several developmental milestones anchored on the ARISE Agenda, adding that some of the projects may not be completed within the remaining period of his current tenure.

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The governor said that as the initiator of the projects, it would be more beneficial for the state for them to be completed as originally envisioned.

“We will continue to pray, trust in God, and remain committed to serving our people. But you can see clearly that there is still so much work on ground. Many of the projects we have started will not be fully completed within this term.

“That is why we are asking for another mandate to drive home these initiatives and consolidate on the progress already made for the benefit of our people,” he said.

Governor Eno also appreciated residents for their support over the past three years and expressed optimism that such backing would continue into the remaining period of his first term and, if successful, into a second term.