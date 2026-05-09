Rivers Holds Orientation For 1,000 Reinstated Teachers

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board has held a two-day orientation programme for one thousand newly recruited teachers in Port Harcourt, following the reinstatement of their appointments by the Rivers State government.

The teachers were initially employed in 2022 under the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike before the appointments were later nullified. Weeks ago, the administration of Siminalayi Fubara rescinded the decision, paving the way for the teachers to resume duties across public primary schools in the state.

Speaking during the orientation programme, Chairman of the Board, Samuel Ogeh, described the exercise as a critical foundation for professionalism and effective service delivery in the education sector.

According to him, the orientation programme is designed to acquaint the newly recruited teachers with civil service procedures, ethics, and workplace expectations as they begin their teaching careers.

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He noted that orientation is not merely a formal process but “a foundation for success, focus, and productivity”, urging the teachers to demonstrate diligence, professionalism, and integrity in the discharge of their duties.

The Commissioner for Education, Peters Nwagor, described the recruitment as a major investment in the future of Rivers’ children and the overall development of the state.

Nwagor stated that teaching remains a noble profession that requires discipline, moral uprightness, and dedication to service.

“These are the rules and disciplines which should guide your conduct and future contributions towards advancing the nation,” the commissioner said.

A keynote speaker at the event, Francisco Akadmon, urged the teachers to see their appointments as a call to service rather than just a civil service job.

He encouraged them to remain committed to shaping future generations through quality education and responsible conduct in the classroom.

The orientation programme also featured sessions on classroom management, institutional goals, code of conduct, and effective service delivery as the teachers prepare to resume work across the twenty-three local government areas of Rivers State.