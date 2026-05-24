Ex-SSG Wins ADC Gov Primary In Rivers

Former Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Gabriel Pidomson, has emerged as the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state.

His emergence followed a keenly contested primary election conducted across the 319 wards of the state using the Option A4 voting system.

The ADC primary governorship election exercise was held on Friday across the 23 local government areas of the state.

The exercise was also held on Thursday to produce the party’s senatorial, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The ADC governorship primary election witnessed party faithful openly lining up behind their preferred aspirants under the Option A4 voting model adopted by the party.

After the collation of results at the party secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday night, Chairperson of the ADC Primary Election Committee in Rivers State, Uloho Obaro, declared Pidomson as the winner of the contest.

Obaro said the former SSG polled 112,086 votes to defeat five other aspirants in the election.

Sokonte Davies scored 16,872 votes to emerge second, while former Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo, got 2,369 votes.

Other aspirants included Leloonu Nwibubasa (524 votes) and Allen Hart (260 votes).

The party also announced senatorial candidates for the 2027 elections.

Samuel Agwor emerged as the candidate for Rivers East Senatorial District, while Otto Josiah secured the ticket for Rivers West Senatorial District.

For Rivers South East Senatorial District, Betram Tele Ikuru’s 19,223 votes were enough to earn him the ticket.

Gabriel Pidomson, who also served as a member of the Rivers State 4th Assembly, hails from Gokana.

HE described his emergence as a sacred trust handed to him by the people of Rivers State.

The ADC governorship candidate pledged to run a people-oriented campaign built on ideas, development, security, and transparent governance as he called for unity among party members ahead of the 2027 governorship election