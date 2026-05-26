Police Kill Three Suspected Kidnappers In Oyo, Rescue Abductee

As part of its ongoing operations to rid Oyo State of violent crimes and other criminal elements threatening public safety, the Oyo State Police Command has recorded another major operational success with the neutralisation of three suspected kidnappers and the successful rescue of an abducted victim.

The success was recorded during a coordinated security operation carried out at Otu in the Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo state in collaboration with local hunters and other security agencies.

The operation was initiated following a distress call received on 25th May 2026 from local hunters who had gone on a hunting expedition in Otu and came under gunfire attack by suspected kidnappers.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded among the hunters.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Oyo Police Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, said a response team comprising police operatives, local hunters, and other security agencies was immediately mobilised to the scene at Otu following credible intelligence.

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Ayanlade noted that the hoodlums opened fire immediately when they sighted security operatives and engaged the team in a gun duel. However, through superior tactical response and coordinated effort, the criminals were successfully overpowered, leading to the neutralisation of three suspected kidnappers.

Consequently, the operation also resulted in the successful rescue of an abducted victim, identified as Mosudi Gbolagade, male, aged about 50 years, who had earlier been kidnapped at Okaka and held captive within the Otu area.

Although the victim sustained gunshot injuries during the incident, he has been evacuated for urgent medical attention and is receiving treatment.

In the course of the operation, security operatives recovered one AK-47 rifle without ammunition, one single-barreled gun, and one machete from the scene, further underscoring the violent intent of the criminal elements.

“Regrettably, one of the local hunters sustained gunshot injuries during the exchange and was promptly rushed to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical care,” the police said.