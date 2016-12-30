Nigerian Women Can Be Change Agents If Empowered- NGO Founder

Founder of a Non-Governmental Organisation, Brave Women Association, Mrs Matilda Farinde, believes Nigerian women possess the potentials to transform the nation, if empowered and given proper orientation.

According to her, women have become “change agents” that should be given chance to contribute to nation building.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Brave Women Association in Osogbo, Osun State, Farinde explained that the association, which has been in existence since 1980, has been assisting women, especially widows, to be good ambassadors of their families and the nation at large.

She said that the association had helped numerous women, orphans and the needy in Nigeria and beyond, stressing that the nation would experience transformation if women were properly empowered and given the right orientation.

Farinde, however, tasked the women in the state to be virtuous and take good care of their families and not allow themselves to be harassed by male politicians.

The philanthropist advised women against becoming “cheap tools” in the hands of politicians, but to be brave women of substance in the society.

Farinde, who doubles as the state commandant of the National Task Force in Osun, said that the association has also been offering financial assistance to women.

According to her, “Women should desist from giving themselves out to politicians. During electoral periods, some women are “used” and after the election, most of them are “dumped,” she explained.

“Brave Women Association is here to help women, especially widows, orphans and the needy to realise their potentials and know that they are change agents and not cheap commodities.

“Most homes have been destroyed because women are not virtuous. Women can redeem the image of Nigeria if proper orientation and empowerment are put in place.

“We don’t want our women to suffer. If our women participate in politics without being abused, there will be development in the country.” she said

Also speaking at the inauguration, the President of Market Women in the state, Alhaja Awawu Asindemade, urged women to explore their feminine values to transform their families and their societies.

She said empowerment of women has the potential of creating social, economic and political change in the country.

“As women, we need to realise that men will try to use us for their gains because they are aware of the power God has put in us. I will only encourage you to ‎be brave, do not allow yourself to be used as instruments to sow evil especially at election periods,” she appealed.

“If we as women have a particular trade we are engaged in, then we will be busy and not be used as agents of evil, so we are appealing to government to create rim for women empowerment.

“Some women do not need huge capital to start up businesses that will keep them off evil, so wealthy people, government and philanthropists can assist in making the Nigerian woman great.

“By this the society will be well developed and the economy will also be bouyant”. she said.

The Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, exppreciation towards the founder of the NGO, for establishing it in the state, saying the association came at the right time.

The monarch, therefore, charged the hundreds of women in attendance, to make creative and beneficial use of the association in liberating themselves.

Members of the executives in the state were inaugurated and charged to be hard working.