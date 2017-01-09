LAUTECH Reopens January Ending, Ajimobi Tells Protesting Students

Business and commercial activities were disrupted for hours on Monday in Ibadan as students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) took to the streets protesting the closure of the school since May 2017.

The students in their hundreds stormed the Oyo state secretariat demanding to see the Governor to explain why the school has remained unopened for eight months despite all entreaties.

Reacting to the protest, Gov. Abiola Ajimobi described the protest as needless as efforts are underway to re-open the institution latest by the end of the January.

He said a meeting had been scheduled between the two governors, the management of the institution and the labour unions in the school for Wednesday, January 11 for final deliberations that would lead to the opening of the school.

Governor Ajimobi said the two states are looking for every opportunity to improve on the quality of education and provide a conducive learning environment for the students in the state.

Gov, Ajimobi further disclosed that as a result of series of consultation among all stakeholders, Oyo state Government in collaboration with the Government of the state of Osun have agreed to raise the sum of 500 million Naira for the immediate re opening of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso.

While responding to questions from the students regarding a possible increment in school fee, Governor Ajimobi said a visitation panel headed by Wole Olanipekun SAN had been set up to look into all issues that will enhance a smooth running of the school.

He stressed that their recommendations would determine the position of Government on school fees.

Governor Ajimobi who frowned at the manner with which the protest was carried out, however admonished the students to shun all manner of unruly behaviour, respect constituted authority and be ready to engage through dialogue and consultations.

The Governor made the same promise in a statement by his spokesman, Mr Yomi Layinka, after a meeting with the national, zonal and state leadership of the students’ unions in his office, three days earlier.