Ali – Modu Sheriff Describes Court Judgement As Victory For All

Factional Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ali – Modu Sheriff, has described the judgement by the Port -Harcourt Court of Appeal on Friday, as a victory for the party.

He, has however said that the interest of the party supersedes his office as the National Chairman and is willing to relinquish the position for the party to move forward.

He told journalists in Abuja over the weekend that he would be consulting with other leaders of the party to see how a national convention can be held soon to lay to rest the party’s leadership tussle.

The court had on Friday, ruled that the caretaker committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi, is illegal and cannot act on behalf of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Agents of Darkness

In 2016, the Ali-Modu Sheriff faction, had been dissolved by some leaders of the party at a national convention held in Port Harcourt.

The PDP had described the faction of the party as “agents of darkness“, insisting that the former Governor of Borno State, is not the Chairman of the party.

The PDP also stated that the ‘group’, which it described as non-PDP members, had in a statement, tried to sustain it’s illegal claim to the leadership of the Party, but insisted that it would not leave them to continue to deceive Nigerians.

It further urged its loyal members to keep the faith as the Appellate Courts would do justice to the various appeals pending before it, at the appropriate time “to put an end to the antics of these enemies of progress masquerading as members of our Party”.

Meanwhile, the lead Judge, B. A. Sanga, in his judgement on Friday, said that due process was not followed in the decision by the PDP convention to dissolve the faction, hence it should be disregarded.