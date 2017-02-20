House Cmtte’ Blames FG For Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians

The House of Representative Committee on Diaspora has criticised the Federal Government for failing to stem the attacks on Nigerians living abroad.

The Chairperson of the committee, Representative Rita Orji, stated this on Monday while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

She said the failure of the Federal Government to address previous attacks of Nigerians in South Africa was responsible for the incessant killings of Nigerians abroad.

The lawmaker recounted some of the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, Libya and other countries, claiming that the committee had investigated some of the cases and sent a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with no visible action taken.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant to Nigeria’s President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Honourable Abike Dabiri-Erewa, in a statement said the Nigerian community in South Africa confirmed the attacks and looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in Pretoria West on Saturday.

The group, led by Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, said that they had reported the incident to the Nigeria Mission and South African Police.

Honourable Dabiri-Erewa described the attacks as an unnecessary setback and advised Nigerians to be extra cautious, saying it appears the South African Government seems to have no control over the attacks.

She also urged the African Union to intervene urgently in the renewed xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

“We have lost about 116 Nigerians in the last two years and in 2016 alone, about 20 were killed.

“This is unacceptable to the people and Government of Nigeria,” the Presidential aide said.