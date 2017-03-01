Court Dismisses Six Charges Against Nnamdi Kanu, Others

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, has dismissed six count of the eleven count charges preferred against the self-styled leader of the indigenous people of Biafra, as well as three other accused persons.

Justice Binta Nyako dismissed the counts for lack of proof of evidence.

The charges dismissed include charges three, five, seven, nine and eleven.

Specifically in count eleven she said claims by the prosecution that the defendants are researching how to make improvised explosive devices cannot hold waters, because there is no proof that they were doing it.

On count five which bothers on belonging to an illegal organization, Justice Nyako also ruled that nothing was placed before the court to indicate that it is an illegal organisation.

On count seven which bothers on importation of radio transmission equipment ,Justice Nyako also says that the prosecution did not furnish the court with any proof to suggest that the importation was illegal

She however retained five other counts bothering on treason, terrorism and possession of arms.

The accused persons are being re-arraigned again in the remaining charges.

This is the fifth time Nnamdi Kanu and his co-defendants are being re-arraigned.

On the prevention of journalist from covering the trial, Justice Nyako says she will report to the chief judge of the federal high court because she never gave such orders to the security agencies.