Police Kill Notorious Kidnap Kingpin, Robbery Suspect, Vampire

Police Special Forces led by the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) has killed notorious kidnap kingpin and armed robbery suspect, Henry Chibueze alias Vampire.

The wanted criminal met his waterloo early this morning at about 1AM on Thursday during a gunbattle with the IGP Intelligence Response Team in Omu Awa Forest,Ikwerre L.G.A. Rivers State.

Five other members of his gang were arrested alive and cache of arms and ammunition were recovered.

Recall that Vampire had escaped from Imo High Court premises following a shootout between gunmen and security operatives in Owerri, Imo State on January 27th.

In an attack that left several persons wounded,men suspected to be members of his gang attacked the operatives when Vampire and other inmates arrived at the premises of the Imo High Court in Owerri.

According to an eyewitness,the gunmen, over six of them, found their way into the court premises shortly after over 50 inmates were conveyed to court for hearing of various suits filed against them.

The gunmen opened fire on the security operatives and inmates at the court premises shooting sporadically into the air for over 10 minutes leaving several people wounded as Vampire and about eight other inmates escaped.

The Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha promised a reward of Five million Naira to anyone with valuable information that can lead to the arrest of the escapee criminal.