Senate Rejects Magu’s Confirmation As EFCC Boss Again

The Senate has again rejected the confirmation of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

Mr Magu was rejected after the Senators voted against his confirmation.

The Senator representing Kogi west Dino Melaye, had cited a fresh security report from the Department of State Services (DSS) disqualifying him based on his failure of an integrity test.

Mr. Melaye said two reports from the DSS were released yesterday on Ibrahim Magu and they both indicted him.

This is the second time in three months that Mr. Magu is being rejected by the senate.

In December 2016, The Nigerian Senate refused to grant confirmation to the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Explaining the reason behind the decision, the Senate said that security report available to it showed that Mr Magu is not fit to be chairman of the body.

In this regard, the lawmakers sent back his nomination letter to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly, Senate Spokesman, Aliyu Abdullahi said that based on security reports, the Senate cannot proceed to confirm the acting EFCC Chairman.

“Based on security reports available to the Senate, the Senate cannot proceed to confirm Mr Magu, consequently, the Senate rejects the nomination and returns the nomination to President Buhari,” he said.

Shortly after the Senate spokesman briefed journalists, the acting EFCC Chairman was seen hurriedly leaving the National Assembly complex.

With the Senate throwing back the nomination of the Mr Magu back to President Buhari, it is not clear at this point what the President’s action would be.

Buhari Re-nominates Ibrahim Magu As EFCC Chairman

The President, Muhammadu Buhari re-nominated Ibrahim Magu, to be confirmed by the Senate as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

It was gathered that the President’s letter to that effect was been received by the Senate and to be read on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.