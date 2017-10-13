Federal High Court Jails 45 Boko Haram Suspects

A Federal High Court sitting in Kainji, Niger State, has convicted and sentenced 45 Boko Haram members to between three and 31 years in jail.

This is following the conclusion of the first phase of the trial during which 575 suspects were arraigned.

The Senior Special Assistant media to the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement on Friday said the court also discharged 468 suspects who had no case to answer.

Thirty-four cases were struck out while 28 suspects were remanded for trial in Abuja and Minna, the statement said.

The Court ordered that the 468 discharged persons should undergo deradicalisation and rehabilitation programs before they are handed over to their respective state governments.

The trial commenced with the formal remand by the Court of 1,669 suspects for a period of 90 days, with the Court ordered that they should be arraigned within the specified period or released unconditionally.

The Court adjourned the trial of the 28 remanded suspects to January 2018.