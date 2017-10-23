EFCC Begins Search For Maina

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced a search for recently dismissed Federal Civil Servant, Abdulrasheed Maina who was also former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms.

Maina has reportedly been on EFCC wanted list for about two years.

Premium Times reports that on a visit to Maina’s building located at No. 10 Hamisu Musa Road, Jabi, on Monday, October 23, afternoon, police officers were seen manning the building.

An EFCC operative was also seen in mufti marking the house in red.

Maina was declared wanted by EFCC for an alleged N2billion pensions biometric scam in November 2015, a 24-count bothering on procurement fraud and obtaining money under false pretence.

He reportedly disappeared from public glare only to resurface in October 2017, to take charge as an Acting Director in the Ministry of Interior with his return sparking reactions and outrage.

After these outrages, President Buhari on Monday ordered Maina’s immediate disengagement from the civil service, calling for an investigation into how he was recalled despite being on EFCC’s wanted list.

In reaction to Maina’s dismissal and Buhari’s call for probe of his reinstatement, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation in a statement released on Monday denied approving the reinstatement of Maina into the Federal Civil Service.

The statement signed by Service Assistant Director of Media Relations at the (HCSF), Mr Mohammed Manga said, “the reinstatement and posting of Abdulrasheed Maina never emanated from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation”.