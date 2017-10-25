Two Persons Killed In Another Plateau Attack

Two people were confirmed dead and two others injured in an attack on Jol village in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday.

The attack was confirmed by Police Public Relations Officer, Tyopev Mathias, who said 16-year-old Susan Daniel and 29-year-old Joel Choji were killed.

READ ALSO: Plateau Attacks: Plateau Youths Call For Ban On Open Grazing

Those injured in the attack were identified as Dachung Yakubu and Rebecca Daniel. The victims are currently receiving treatment for gunshot wounds.

Mathias added that no arrest has been made in respect to the attack abut investigations are still ongoing.

This attack is coming nine days after over 20 people were killed in an early morning attack on Nkyie Dongwro village in Miango district of Bassa Local Government Area in Plateau State.