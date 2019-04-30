Eight Escape Death In Another Ibadan Building Collapse

Eight people escaped death on Tuesday when a building collapsed at a construction site in Oyo State.

The incident occurred on Eleyele Road beside the Polo Ground in Ibadan, the state capital.

Although no death was recorded, some construction workers at the site were trapped under the rubble.

READ ALSO: 25 Feared Killed As Boko Haram Attacks Adamawa Village

Emergency workers were said to have rushed to the scene and rescued the victims after which they were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred weeks after a three-storey building under construction collapsed in Sogoye area of Molete, also in Ibadan.

See photos below: