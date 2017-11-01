Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards

Channels Television  
Updated November 1, 2017

Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses and defender William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award.

Other notable nominees in the 30-man list include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Christian Atsu of Ghana.

The winner will be decided by votes from head coaches/technical directors of the national associations, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, as well as a panel of media experts.

The awards gala would be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, in Accra, Ghana.


More on Sports

World Cup Qualifier: Falconets Travel To Morocco Friday

Barcelona Lose Roberto, Gomes To Injury After Olympiakos Draw

Bayern’s Heynckes Wary Of ‘Wishful Thinking’ In Europe

Rybarikova Defeats Top Seed Mladenovic At Zhuhai

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV