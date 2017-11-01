Moses, Troost-Ekong Nominated For CAF Awards

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses and defender William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the 2017 African Footballer of the Year award.

Other notable nominees in the 30-man list include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Cameroon goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane and Christian Atsu of Ghana.

The winner will be decided by votes from head coaches/technical directors of the national associations, members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee, as well as a panel of media experts.

The awards gala would be held on Thursday, January 4, 2018, in Accra, Ghana.